Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Lufthansa adds more summer flights to Spain, Portugal and Greece

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Lufthansa adds more summer flights to Spain, Portugal and Greece
Lufthansa adds more summer flights to Spain, Portugal and Greece
Written by Harry Johnson

With more than 100 vacation destinations, Lufthansa and Eurowings are offering more vacation destinations this summer than ever before.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Lufthansa is increasing its flight offerings to vacation destinations in Spain, Portugal and Greece
  • Additional Lufthansa flights will take off to dream destinations such as Crete, the Algarve and the Balearic Islands
  • Lufthansa is adding more flights to Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Ibiza, Faro, Lisbon and Heraklion

Just in time for the long weekend over Corpus Christi, Lufthansa is now offering even more flights to attractive sun destinations.

From June 3 to 6, the airline is increasing its flight offerings to vacation destinations in Spain, Portugal and Greece.

Additional Lufthansa flights will take off from both Munich and Frankfurt to dream destinations such as Crete, the Algarve and the Balearic Islands. Lufthansa is adding more flights at short notice to Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Ibiza, Faro, Lisbon and Heraklion, for example. In total, beginning of June, passengers can choose from 20 additional flights.

The flights are available for booking now, combined with attractive and flexible rebooking options.

With more than 100 vacation destinations, Lufthansa and Eurowings are offering more vacation destinations this summer than ever before. For example, Lufthansa is flying non-stop from Germany to twelve dream destinations in Greece for the first time. Passengers can also choose from attractive long-haul offers to top vacation destinations such as Male (Maldives), Cancún (Mexico) or Punta Cana (Dominican Republic).

Lufthansa always facilitates travel under the highest safety and hygiene regulations, taking into account the overall pandemic situation.

Customers should observe the relevant current entry and quarantine regulations when planning their trip.

You may also like