Lufthansa adds more summer flights to Spain, Portugal and Greece

Just in time for the long weekend over Corpus Christi, Lufthansa is now offering even more flights to attractive sun destinations.

From June 3 to 6, the airline is increasing its flight offerings to vacation destinations in Spain, Portugal and Greece.

Additional Lufthansa flights will take off from both Munich and Frankfurt to dream destinations such as Crete, the Algarve and the Balearic Islands. Lufthansa is adding more flights at short notice to Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Ibiza, Faro, Lisbon and Heraklion, for example. In total, beginning of June, passengers can choose from 20 additional flights.

The flights are available for booking now, combined with attractive and flexible rebooking options.

With more than 100 vacation destinations, Lufthansa and Eurowings are offering more vacation destinations this summer than ever before. For example, Lufthansa is flying non-stop from Germany to twelve dream destinations in Greece for the first time. Passengers can also choose from attractive long-haul offers to top vacation destinations such as Male (Maldives), Cancún (Mexico) or Punta Cana (Dominican Republic).

Lufthansa always facilitates travel under the highest safety and hygiene regulations, taking into account the overall pandemic situation.

Customers should observe the relevant current entry and quarantine regulations when planning their trip.