British travelers warned: Answer your door when government comes knocking

Priti Patel, British Home Secretary, announced that Brits returning from visits to “amber” listed countries will face a visit from the Isolation Assurance and Compliance Service (IACS) to check that they are observing the home-based 10 days quarantine required by law.

She said that there would be 70,000 checks weekly with fines of up to 10,000 pounds for people who were out when they should have been in.

The IACS has been beefed-up after reports in Parliament that at least 75 percent of returning travelers required to quarantine at home had not actually been checked. The opposition Labor party said that Britons were being “completely exposed to the virus” by government inaction and incompetence. According to employment vacancy ads in the UK, the average annual salary of IACS inspectors is around 20,000 pounds. Police will only be summoned to doorsteps if the inspectors are unable to cope.