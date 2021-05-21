Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Farewell Insight International Tours founder: A true hero

7 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Farewell Insight International Tours founder: A true hero
Nick Tarsh with his wife Helen
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

A man who lived his life to the full and made a positive contribution to the lives of everyone he met and many, many more who he didn’t meet… a true hero – this was Nick Tarsh.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Jobless and with a mortgage and 4 children to support, Nick bravely founded Insight International Tours.
  2. In 1990, he became the founding Chairman of the European Tour Operators Association (ETOA), which was established to lobby for the whole industry at the EU level.
  3. Despite his many accomplishments, he felt his greatest achievement was marrying Helen, who barely left his side throughout 62 years of marriage.

Many people will have known him in one walk of life, conscious of his remarkable contribution, without knowing he was just as wonderful in another.

He was the first Jewish head boy of Clifton College, captain of the cadets and captain of the first XV. He represented Liverpool, Lancashire, and England as a schoolboy rugby player and received an England trial as a schoolboy golfer. He won a state scholarship in math and gained a place at Clare College Cambridge where he read law. In the same year that he graduated with first class honors, he also represented Cambridge in the Varsity Match. He has said subsequently that walking out on the turf at Twickenham was one of the proudest moments of his life. But while that was his proudest moment, he felt his greatest achievement was marrying Helen, who barely left his side throughout 62 years of marriage.

After leaving university, he qualified as a barrister, coming fourth in the country in the bar finals. However, the law was not for him, and he opted for a career in business, starting out in the family firm as manager of the Courts furniture store in Walton on Thames. 

At heart, he was an entrepreneur, and it was not long before he wanted to branch out. Backed by one of his uncles, he bought a share in the Overseas Visitors Club (OVC), a venture in Earls Court, London, which he ran for a decade, and in doing so, created what was to become “the destination” for young people visiting the UK for the first time from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and elsewhere.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like