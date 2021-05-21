Boating trends for the second summer of COVID

In the era of the coronavirus pandemic, finding ways to recreate outdoors has become an important survival tool. Last year, the boating industry saw a record number of new boat owners on the water.

Even while boating, social distancing has been a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. Boaters who participated in a survey expect activity to increase this summer as compared to last year. Around a third of boaters have found it increasing more challenging to find dockage and marina space.

Both new boaters and seasoned boaters alike changed their habits to social distance naturally while making the most of their love for the recreational outlet. According to a survey of 3,500 boaters, this trend can be expected to continue into the 2021 summer season.

Pandemic-influenced boating and travel behavior:

• 24 percent plan to vacation on/by boat (versus other forms of travel) because of the pandemic.

• 35 percent plan to use their boat primarily for cruising near their home.

• 20 percent cite the pandemic as the reason for extending their boating season again in 2021.

• 52 percent of boaters surveyed anticipate their boating activity to increase this summer compared to last year.

• 16 percent upgraded to a larger boat in 2020 or plan to do so in 2021.

• 52 percent plan to use their boat primarily for fishing (65 percent in-shore/30 percent off-shore/5 percent freshwater).

• 30 percent have found it more difficult to find dockage and/or marina space.

With the sale of a record number of new boats in over a decade and an influx of new boaters, in 2020 owners of new boats were 142 percent more likely to need ungrounding services, 108 percent more likely to need fuel delivered to them, and 11.2 percent more likely to need a battery jump. Alternately, new boat owners are 22 percent less likely to need a tow.

With the number of new boaters recreating on the water, the need for boating education has never been more important. 69 percent of boaters surveyed are looking for more advice on local navigational assistance, mishap prevention, and general boating basics.

Survey conducted by Sea Tow Services International

