Sandals Foundation marks 10 years of helping the Caribbean

12 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals and Beaches Resorts.

  1. The Sandals Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International.
  2. It has been through the Foundation that Sandals and Beaches gives back to the community.
  3. Over the last 10 years, Sandals has worked tirelessly to positively impact the lives of over 840,000 people across the Caribbean.

For a decade, the Sandals Foundation has helped the Caribbean through the fostering of positive change through community, educational, and environmental projects. The Foundation has been a way for Sandals and Beaches to give back to the community through initiatives that support, uplift, and improve the lives of the Caribbean people.

The Sandals Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International. It is the culmination of 3 decades of dedication to playing a meaningful role in the lives of the communities where it operates across the Caribbean.

The Sandals and Beaches family includes more than just its colleagues across the 4 brands and corporate offices – it’s the communities where the Sandals team comes from. That is why they do all they can to make a difference in the Caribbean – because for the Sandals team, it is about family.

