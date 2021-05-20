Auto Draft

Seychelles Tourism Board reconnects with Italian partners at Travel Open Day fair

34 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Maintaining its visibility on the Italian Market, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) participated to the second edition of the travel virtual fair Travel Open Day, where it was represented by its representative office in Italy.

  1. Seychelles repositions itself on the Italian market.
  2. The Seychelles Tourism Board team was quite busy with many exclusive video meetings with travel agents across the country.
  3. The platform also provided a dedicated space where visitors could download digital brochures, save contacts or ask for a meeting.

The online event, which is dedicated to outbound tourism with a focus on luxury and honeymoons, was an ideal opportunity for Seychelles to reposition itself on the Italian market as a prime tourism destination.

During the two-day event, the STB representatives reconnected virtually with Italian travel partners to keep them abreast of the latest development in Seychelles and engaged on the multitude of possibilities the islands can offer for visitors.

Speaking after the event, the STB representative for the Italian market Ms. Danielle Di Gianvito mentioned her satisfaction at the outcome of the destination’s participation at the Travel Open Day.

“The team was quite busy with many exclusive video meetings with travel agents across the country. Our partners are very interested to know about the latest developments in regard to travel requirements for potential clients. We noted an increased interest in the destination as we also had new partners join the meetings and this was an opportune occasion to expand our reach on the market,” said Ms. Di Gianvito.

