Lufthansa adds seven new Frankfurt and Munich connections for Summer 2022

22 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
In addition to four more routes from Frankfurt, the Munich hub will again be integrated more strongly into the Lufthansa Group’s long-haul tourist offering.

  • Directly from Munich to Punta Cana, Cancún and Las Vegas
  • Four additional destinations from Frankfurt: Fort Myers, Panama City, Salt Lake City and Kilimanjaro
  • All destinations for summer 2022 bookable as of May 26

The Lufthansa Group now already offers exciting vacation destinations on long-haul tourist routes for summer 2022. In addition to four more routes from Frankfurt, the Munich hub will again be integrated more strongly into the Lufthansa Group’s long-haul tourist offering.

From March 2022, flights will once again depart from Munich to the sunny destinations of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Cancún in Mexico. Each destination will be served twice a week. Moreover, there will be two flights per week from the Bavarian capital to Las Vegas in the United States.

Departing from Frankfurt, travelers can look forward to four dream destinations. Back on the flight schedule: Starting in March 2022, the Lufthansa Group will offer three flights a week to Fort Myers in the sunny state of Florida as well as to Panama City in Central America. In addition, Salt Lake City in the western United States will be on the flight schedule for the first time starting in May 2022 – with three flights per week. The Lufthansa Group is also expanding its services to East Africa and will be flying from Frankfurt to Kilimanjaro twice a week for the first time from June 2022. This summer, the flight schedule already includes Mombasa (Kenya) with onward flights to the dream island of Zanzibar (Tanzania).

The flights will initially be published with Lufthansa flight numbers next week (May 26). They will be operated by Eurowings Discover in summer 2022. The new Lufthansa Group airline is specialized in tourist travel from the Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

