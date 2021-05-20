LGBTQ+ travelers: High desire to return to travel before end of year

IGLTA survey focused on the likelihood of LGBTQ+ individuals choosing a variety of travel-related activities in the next six months, again showcasing strong willingness to travel and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ travel market.

73% of global respondents said they plan to take their next major vacation before the end of 2021

23% of the respondents had made travel reservations in the past week

Responses came from approximately 6,300 LGBTQ+ travelers around the world

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, with support from the IGLTA Foundation, recently released the first findings from its 2021 LGBTQ+ Post COVID-19 Travel Survey. Responses came from approximately 6,300 LGBTQ+ travelers around the world, with the largest representation from the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and the EU.

One year into the pandemic, the desire to return to travel is stronger than ever. Nearly three-fourths (73%) of global respondents said they plan to take their next major vacation before the end of 2021

Nearly one quarter (23%) of the respondents had made travel reservations in the past week, at the time of taking the survey

“When we did our first LGBTQ+ post COVID-19 travel sentiment study last year, the pandemic was in its infancy and everything was uncertain. Still, the results were undeniable: LGBTQ+ travelers were anxious to return to travel as soon as it was safely possible,” said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO. “We wanted to revisit this project a year into this challenging time to reinforce the resilience of LGBTQ+ travelers, and to champion the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in destination outreach.”

The survey also focused on the likelihood of LGBTQ+ individuals choosing a variety of travel-related activities in the next six months, again showcasing strong willingness to travel and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ travel market.

58% are likely/very likely to stay in a hotel or resort

68% are likely/very likely to take a domestic leisure trip

45% are likely/very likely to stay in a vacation home, condo or rental apartment

31% are likely/very likely to take an international leisure trip

19% are likely/very likely to visit an amusement park

25% are likely/very likely to take a group trip

13% are likely/very likely to take a cruise

50% are likely/very likely to take a short-haul flight (3 hours or less)

36% are likely/very likely to take a medium-haul flight (3-6 hours)

26% are likely/very likely to take a long-haul flight (6 hours or more)

43% are likely/very likely to attend an LGBTQ+ Pride Event

The IGLTA Post COVID-19 LGBTQ+ Travel Survey was conducted between 26 March and 9 April 2021 through the association’s global network, including members and media partners. The responses came from 6,324 individuals around the world who identity as LGBTQ+. An emphasis was placed on obtaining greater gender parity in this survey.