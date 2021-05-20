Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

LGBTQ+ travelers: High desire to return to travel before end of year

26 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
LGBTQ+ travelers: High desire to return to travel before end of year
LGBTQ+ travelers: High desire to return to travel before end of year
Written by Harry Johnson

IGLTA survey focused on the likelihood of LGBTQ+ individuals choosing a variety of travel-related activities in the next six months, again showcasing strong willingness to travel and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ travel market.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • 73% of global respondents said they plan to take their next major vacation before the end of 2021
  • 23% of the respondents had made travel reservations in the past week
  • Responses came from approximately 6,300 LGBTQ+ travelers around the world

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, with support from the IGLTA Foundation, recently released the first findings from its 2021 LGBTQ+ Post COVID-19 Travel Survey. Responses came from approximately 6,300 LGBTQ+ travelers around the world, with the largest representation from the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and the EU.

  • One year into the pandemic, the desire to return to travel is stronger than ever. Nearly three-fourths (73%) of global respondents said they plan to take their next major vacation before the end of 2021
  • Nearly one quarter (23%) of the respondents had made travel reservations in the past week, at the time of taking the survey

“When we did our first LGBTQ+ post COVID-19 travel sentiment study last year, the pandemic was in its infancy and everything was uncertain. Still, the results were undeniable: LGBTQ+ travelers were anxious to return to travel as soon as it was safely possible,” said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO. “We wanted to revisit this project a year into this challenging time to reinforce the resilience of LGBTQ+ travelers, and to champion the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in destination outreach.”

The survey also focused on the likelihood of LGBTQ+ individuals choosing a variety of travel-related activities in the next six months, again showcasing strong willingness to travel and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ travel market. 

  • 58% are likely/very likely to stay in a hotel or resort
  • 68% are likely/very likely to take a domestic leisure trip
  • 45% are likely/very likely to stay in a vacation home, condo or rental apartment
  • 31% are likely/very likely to take an international leisure trip
  • 19% are likely/very likely to visit an amusement park
  • 25% are likely/very likely to take a group trip
  • 13% are likely/very likely to take a cruise
  • 50% are likely/very likely to take a short-haul flight (3 hours or less)
  • 36% are likely/very likely to take a medium-haul flight (3-6 hours)
  • 26% are likely/very likely to take a long-haul flight (6 hours or more)
  • 43% are likely/very likely to attend an LGBTQ+ Pride Event

The IGLTA Post COVID-19 LGBTQ+ Travel Survey was conducted between 26 March and 9 April 2021 through the association’s global network, including members and media partners. The responses came from 6,324 individuals around the world who identity as LGBTQ+. An emphasis was placed on obtaining greater gender parity in this survey.

  • 57% of respondents identified as gay; 19% lesbian; 17% bisexual
  • 70% of respondents are between the ages of 25 and 64
  • 63% of respondents are men; 31% are women, 1% are transgender, 4% identify as non-binary or preferred to self-describe

You may also like