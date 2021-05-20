LGBTQ+ travelers: High desire to return to travel before end of year

- 73% of global respondents said they plan to take their next major vacation before the end of 2021
- 23% of the respondents had made travel reservations in the past week
- Responses came from approximately 6,300 LGBTQ+ travelers around the world
The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association, with support from the IGLTA Foundation, recently released the first findings from its 2021 LGBTQ+ Post COVID-19 Travel Survey. Responses came from approximately 6,300 LGBTQ+ travelers around the world, with the largest representation from the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and the EU.
- One year into the pandemic, the desire to return to travel is stronger than ever. Nearly three-fourths (73%) of global respondents said they plan to take their next major vacation before the end of 2021
- Nearly one quarter (23%) of the respondents had made travel reservations in the past week, at the time of taking the survey
“When we did our first LGBTQ+ post COVID-19 travel sentiment study last year, the pandemic was in its infancy and everything was uncertain. Still, the results were undeniable: LGBTQ+ travelers were anxious to return to travel as soon as it was safely possible,” said John Tanzella, IGLTA President/CEO. “We wanted to revisit this project a year into this challenging time to reinforce the resilience of LGBTQ+ travelers, and to champion the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in destination outreach.”
The survey also focused on the likelihood of LGBTQ+ individuals choosing a variety of travel-related activities in the next six months, again showcasing strong willingness to travel and the diversity of the LGBTQ+ travel market.
- 58% are likely/very likely to stay in a hotel or resort
- 68% are likely/very likely to take a domestic leisure trip
- 45% are likely/very likely to stay in a vacation home, condo or rental apartment
- 31% are likely/very likely to take an international leisure trip
- 19% are likely/very likely to visit an amusement park
- 25% are likely/very likely to take a group trip
- 13% are likely/very likely to take a cruise
- 50% are likely/very likely to take a short-haul flight (3 hours or less)
- 36% are likely/very likely to take a medium-haul flight (3-6 hours)
- 26% are likely/very likely to take a long-haul flight (6 hours or more)
- 43% are likely/very likely to attend an LGBTQ+ Pride Event
The IGLTA Post COVID-19 LGBTQ+ Travel Survey was conducted between 26 March and 9 April 2021 through the association’s global network, including members and media partners. The responses came from 6,324 individuals around the world who identity as LGBTQ+. An emphasis was placed on obtaining greater gender parity in this survey.
- 57% of respondents identified as gay; 19% lesbian; 17% bisexual
- 70% of respondents are between the ages of 25 and 64
- 63% of respondents are men; 31% are women, 1% are transgender, 4% identify as non-binary or preferred to self-describe