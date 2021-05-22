Hospitality Industry offers a roadmap to Hospital and ER services Hospitality industry offers a Roadmap

Auto Draft

Hospitality Industry offers a roadmap to Hospital and ER services

7 hours ago
by Dr. Elinor Garely - special to eTN and editor in chief, wines.travel
Improving hospital and ER services? Hospitality industry offers roadmap
Hospitality industry offers roadmap for hospitals
Written by Dr. Elinor Garely - special to eTN and editor in chief, wines.travel

Can you survive in an ER orHospitals in New York? Dr. Elinor Garely has gotten sick in Mexico, parts of Africa, Italy, and the Caribbean – and survived!

  1. Surviving an Emergency in New York is different from other parts of the world. Having survived illness at all these destinations, why would one fear getting sick in New York?
  2. A recent experience into the emergency world of NYC’s ER rooms gave rise to shocking insights.
  3. Dr. Garely has taken her negative experience and turned it into a positive with suggestions for hospitals on how they can learn from the hospitality industry.

The experience of Hospital ER services in New York is un-American and un-human.

Having recently experienced ER departments and in-patient medical services in Manhattan, she was not sure if she would live to tell the tales of her medical experiences in two New York hospitals. The experience of Hospital ER services in New York is un-American and un-human – read this.

She has researched, written, and taught the multiple aspects and dynamics of the hotel, travel, and tourism industry for many years as a reporter/editor with eTurboNews.com and a Professor at the City University of New York, BMCC campus.

Drawing on her knowledge and experience, she offers her suggestions on how hospitals can improve patient services and outcomes by using hotels as templates.

Hospital administrators, architects, interior designers, and IT executives should laser focus on the hospitality industry if they have an interest in improving the availability and deliverability of services to patients and increasing medical and support staff morale.

