UNWTO Secretary General to visit Jamaica in June

7 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen left in the photo) and his colleague, Senator, the Hon. Aubyn Hill (seen right), Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, share a light moment with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, (seen center) following their high-level meeting today in Madrid, Spain.

  1. Strategies to foster the rebound of global tourism were discussed at the high-level meeting.
  2. Plans for Jamaica to host the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas were also finalized.
  3. The UNWTO Secretary General will visit Jamaica in June, his first visit to the English-speaking Caribbean.

During their meeting they discussed strategies to foster the rebound of the global tourism industry and also finalized plans for Jamaica to host the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas (CAM) meeting from June 23-24, 2021. Jamaica currently chairs the CAM and will relinquish its position at the General Assembly in Morocco in October.

Minister Bartlett also outlined that the Cabinet has since approved Jamaica’s candidacy for the UNWTO Executive Council for the period 2022-2026.

The Secretary General is expected to visit Jamaica for the CAM meeting in June as well as an official tour of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre. It will be the first time Mr. Pololikashvili will be visiting the English-speaking Caribbean.

