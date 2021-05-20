Auto Draft

Australia response to COVID-19 deserves a global encore

17 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The Australia response to COVID-19 has been envied by many countries. Dr. Fauci recently praised the country for being a world leader in “containment and management of emerging variants.”

  1. As of March 23, Australia only had 5 recent cases of COVID-19, originating from citizens returning from abroad.
  2. When COVID-19 first became a threat to Australia, the federal government quickly responded by closing international borders and implementing a mandatory home isolation program.
  3. The Sydney Opera House was able to present the Italian opera “Ernani” by Giuseppe Verdi during the pandemic that is still gripping the world.

In the unique case of the production world, the Sydney Opera House presented the Italian opera “Ernani” by Giuseppe Verdi during the pandemic that is still gripping the world.

William A. Haseltine, an American scientist known for his groundbreaking work on HIV/AIDS, the human genome, and other important activities, highlighted the success of the initiatives taken by the Government of Australia at the first outbreak of COVID-19 in one of his treatises on the subject.

As of March 23, 2020, Australia only had 5 recent cases of COVID-19, originating from Australian citizens returning from abroad in quarantine at the hotel that housed them.

When COVID-19 first became a genuine threat to Australia, the federal government quickly responded by closing international borders and implementing a mandatory home isolation program for returning Australian citizens. The states and territories also temporarily closed their borders for the first time since 1919 during the Spanish flu pandemic.

