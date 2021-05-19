India: 4,529 new COVID-19 deaths, 267,334 new cases in last 24 hours

Surpassing the previous one-day record of 4,475 COVID-related fatalities set by the US on January 12, India’s grim death toll reflects the devastating impact of the surge in case numbers in recent weeks.

According to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country’s COVID-19 case tally reached 25,496,330 today, with 267,334 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, with the death toll rising to 283,248 with 4,529 new deaths – the highest daily number so far.

Surpassing the previous one-day record of 4,475 COVID-related fatalities set by the US on January 12, India’s grim death toll reflects the devastating impact of the surge in case numbers in recent weeks, which has been propelled by the new strain.

The rising number of deaths in India has left morgues and crematoriums struggling to cope, as COVID-19 patients fill up hospital beds, die as the result of oxygen shortages, or are denied treatment altogether at already-full medical facilities.

There are still 3,226,719 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 127,046 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 21,986,363 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

In a bid to flatten the COVID-19 cases’ curve most of the states in the country have imposed night curfews and partial or complete lockdowns.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. Though, an acute shortage of vaccines is being felt across the country.

While COVID-19 deaths in India have increased exponentially over the past month, experts have offered some hope, suggesting that the surge could be close to plateauing, as Mumbai and Delhi have started to see a decrease in new infections. However, health officials have warned that the situation could be worse than is currently being reported, as the outbreak in rural areas is largely hidden.