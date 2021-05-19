ITIC Summit successfully concludes at Arabian Travel Market

The Middle East Tourism Summit, organized by ITIC in partnership with Arabian Travel Market 2021, rounded off the Middle East region’s largest travel and tourism showcase by calling for continued collaboration at government level to support the recovery of the tourism industry in the Middle East. The comments came ahead of ATM Virtual, which takes place May 24-26.

Collaboration at government level crucial for tourism recovery said former UNWTO Secretary General

Exhibitors from 62 countries and travel professionals from over 100 countries represented at ATM

The highly anticipated virtual element of hybrid ATM takes place next week, from May 24 – 26

“Governments must come together. They must work together. There is no sense in any country working on its own anymore,” said Taleb Rifai, Chairman, International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC) and former Secretary General UNWTO.

The summit, which will also take place virtually on 27 May, was held under the theme ‘Invest-Rebuild-Restart the tourism industry in the Middle East’ and attended by high-level decision makers, professionals and investors who discussed the challenges, issues, opportunities, but more importantly the way forward for the tourism industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit also focused on green sustainable investment, underscoring a new vision for responsible tourism recovery.