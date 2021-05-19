Mineta San José International Airport hosts hiring fairs for job seekers

With the expansion of COVID vaccination programs and loosening travel restrictions, Mineta San José reports seeing passenger volume unseen since the pandemic began last March.

Passenger traffic has been increasing at SJC all year

The Airport has focused heavily on its health and safety protocols during the pandemic

Same-day interviews are being offered for some positions to help expedite the hiring process

Increasing passenger traffic at Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) over the past two months has fueled the need for more airport workers. The Airport has been working with its concessions partners throughout the month of May to host a series of hiring fairs at the HMSHost Warehouse at 2521 Seaboard Avenue, San José .

Same-day interviews are being offered for some positions to help expedite the hiring process. The next fair will be on Wednesday, May 19, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with the final fair taking place next week on Tuesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

With the expansion of COVID vaccination programs and loosening travel restrictions, Mineta San José reports seeing passenger volume unseen since the pandemic began last March. Passenger traffic has been increasing at SJC all year, and expectations are for the trend to continue through the warm summer months.

“We are pleased to host this series of employment fairs in conjunction with our concessions partners,” said SJC Airport Director, John Aitken. “As we continue to welcome passengers back to Mineta San José , we’re glad to be welcoming jobs back as well. The Airport is still an economic engine for our region and hiring people to come work here is a good indication of our resilience.”

Hiring efforts at SJC coincide with plans to open some highly-anticipated venues by Memorial Day. Trader Vic’s Restaurant is on schedule to open as the one of the first restaurants to restore indoor dining with hot food, and Trader Vic’s Outpost is also scheduled to open by the end of the month. Both are new concepts based out of Emeryville, CA, and add local representation to the Airport’s diverse concessions program. Later in summer, SJC’s Airport Lounge is preparing to reopen in Terminal A near Gate 15.

The Airport has focused heavily on its health and safety protocols during the pandemic, while many concessions and retailers were forced to shutter their doors during periods of heavy travel restriction and steep passenger declines. SJC implemented numerous infrastructure and protocol updates to help restore customer confidence in the air travel experience, resulting in it being the first California airport to earn global star accreditation for cleanliness and safety.

Currently, indoor dining at SJC is operating at roughly 50% of full capacity, with expectations to increase to full capacity over the summer as more restrictions are eased.