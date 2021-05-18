Jamaica Tourism Minister heads to FITUR global tourism tradeshow

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett is set to attend the highly-anticipated annual international travel and tourism tradeshow, FITUR, which will be conducted in person in Madrid, Spain, from May 19-23.

FITUR is the global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading trade fair for inbound and outbound markets in Latin America and the Caribbean. Jamaica is happy to be one of the tourism destinations represented at this highly-anticipated annual event. The Tourism Ministry will be networking and securing new investment opportunities.

FITUR was the last major global in-person trade fair to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic, and is the first of its kind to return, in a non-virtual format.

“Jamaica is happy to be one of the tourism destinations represented at one of our industry’s most anticipated annual events. I am hopeful it will result in a number of investment opportunities for Jamaica, which will undoubtedly impact how we rebound from the devastating effects of this on-going pandemic,” said Minister Bartlett.

While in Madrid, the Minister will attend a number of meetings with potential investors, as well as key industry stakeholders, such as Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Melia Hotels International and Carmen Sampol, CEO of SAMPOL, a leading engineering company.

