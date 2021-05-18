Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Lufthansa Executive Board: We need a clear perspective for USA travel now

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Lufthansa Executive Board: We need a clear perspective for USA travel now
Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Written by Harry Johnson

The number of infections is falling as travel restrictions are being lifted in many countries and as a result, demand for Lufthansa Group airline tickets is increasing significantly.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Demand for USA flights increases by up to 300 percent
  • Demand also triples for European holiday destinations
  • Travelers continue enjoying full flexibility and booking security

In many parts of the world, more and more people are being vaccinated. The number of infections is falling as travel restrictions are being lifted in many countries.

German entry rules were also adjusted just a few days ago. For example, quarantine rules no longer apply to people who can present a negative Corona test when returning from a risk area. Now accepted are PCR tests valid for 72 hours and antigen tests valid for 48 hours.

As a result, demand for Lufthansa Group airline tickets is increasing significantly.

For example, in the past two weeks there has been much more demand for summer flights to the USA than in previous months. Connections to New York, Miami and Los Angeles have had booking increases of up to 300 percent. Therefore, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are further increasing the number of flights to and from the USA as of June and are once again flying to attractive destinations such as Orlando and Atlanta.

Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG said:

“People are craving for vacation and cultural exchange as well as reuniting with their families, friends and business partners – and, in this context, especially for flights between Germany and the USA. Because of the great significance of transatlantic air travel for the global economy, we now need a clear perspective on how travel between the USA and Europe can return on a larger scale. Lower number of infections and a rising rate of vaccinations allow for a cautious increase in transatlantic air travel. Since certain European countries have already made corresponding announcements, Germany also needs a plan for opening up transatlantic air travel.”

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like