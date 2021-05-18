Auto Draft

IMEX America marks another milestone on the Road to Mandalay Bay

13 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The excitement around the return of IMEX America continues to increase with a growing list of exhibitors from around the world already confirmed and preparing to do business.

  1. The global range of exhibitors due to show at IMEX America is coming from Greece to Milwaukee and from the Bahamas to Kansas and beyond.
  2. As part of a new-look, education tracks have been redefined to maintain a firm focus on the new professional and personal development needs required in the current climate.
  3. IMEX Group is inviting speakers and experts to participate in the show’s education and development program.

The international range of exhibitors contracted for IMEX America, taking place November 9 – 11, spans all sectors of the industry and includes destinations such as Greece, Detroit, Newport Beach, Michigan, the Bahamas, Aruba, Kansas, Milwaukee; together with companies including Club Med Groups & Incentives, Live Nation Special Events, Global DMC Network by JTB, Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts and The Hoxton.

“Our team has had a strong start in planning our landmark live show and the global range of confirmed suppliers is an integral part of this,” explains Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group. “We’ve evolved this year’s IMEX America – our 10th edition – to deliver a fresh approach and new content alongside the same, solid opportunities to do business which underpin all of our live shows.”

As part of the new-look show, the education tracks have been redefined to maintain a firm focus on the new professional and personal development needs required in the current climate. The IMEX Group is now inviting speakers and experts from outside and within the business events sector to participate in the show’s education and development program.

The new tracks are:

