San Marino a great success at ATM event

16 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Officials from the Republic of San Marino highlighted key nationals attractions and plans for the future of tourism at the just-concluded Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai.

  1. San Marino is positioning itself as a must-see tourist destination nestled within Italy and easily accessible via key airports such as Rome and Bologna.
  2. For the first time, the Republic participated in the Arabian Travel Market that just ended in Dubai.
  3. The Minister for Tourism and Expo of the Republic of San Marino and Ambassador to the UAE and Commissioner General Expo 2020 represented the country at this major travel event.

The Republic of San Marino for the first time ever showcased the unique attractions and heritage in the UAE during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) and offered insights about the country’s participation at the upcoming Dubai Expo later this year. Attending the ATM was Republic of San Marino’s Minister for Tourism and Expo, Federico Pedini Amati, and Commissioner General of San Marino to Expo 2020 Dubai, Mauro Maiani.

The ATM was an ideal platform for the Republic of San Marino officials to communicate and engage with partners, media, and sponsors about the deep cultural and economic ties between San Marino and the UAE as well as strengthen crucial relationships to encourage more tourists at cultural sites, natural areas, and retail and tourist attractions within the Republic of San Marino.

As the country gears up to be at the Expo Dubai, its participation at ATM reinforced the country’s efforts to position itself as a must-see tourist destination nestled within Italy and easily accessible via key airports such as Rome and Bologna. San Marino is located in Northern Italy and is an independent country founded more than 1700 years ago with a territory of 24 square miles and 33,000 inhabitants.

