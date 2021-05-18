Jamaica Tourism celebrates 2021 TripAdvisor awards

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed heartfelt congratulations to the management and staff of several Jamaican hotels that have received major accolades in the prestigious TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2021 Best of the Best Awards.

Several hotel properties in Jamaica have made the Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean list. TripAdvisor awards are the only accolades based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers across the globe. Minister is certain this will have a positive impact on the tourism industry, which is steadily rebounding.

Six Jamaican properties each secured a coveted spot on TripAdvisor’s Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean list, including, Kingston’s Spanish Court Hotel; Negril’s Cliff Hotel and Sandy Haven Resort; Ocho Rios’ Jamaica Inn and Montego Bay’s Round Hill Hotel and Villas and The Tryall Club.

“I am very proud of the strong Jamaican representation on TripAdvisor’s Top Caribbean Hotels list. These properties were ranked among the highest-rated locations in the entire region. This is a major achievement for these properties and by extension destination Jamaica. We are certain this will have a positive impact on our tourism industry, which is steadily rebounding,” said the Minister.

The S Hotel in Montego Bay was also listed among the Top 25 “Most Saved” hotels in the world, which TripAdvisor described as “hotels that topped every traveler’s list.”