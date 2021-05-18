Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Hiring surges at Delta Air Lines with focus on seasonal ready reserves

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Hiring surges at Delta Air Lines with focus on seasonal ready reserves
Hiring surges at Delta Air Lines with focus on seasonal ready reserves
Written by Harry Johnson

Ramping up hires with seasonal ready reserves hints at Delta Air Lines’ preparedness to alleviate the high demand for travel.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Company’s seasonal ready reserve job postings accounted for around 25% of total job postings in March and April 2021
  • Seasonal ready reserve job postings are for customer service agents, ticket/gate agents, cargo service agents, baggage handlers, and ramp operators
  • Delta Cargo team is looking to innovative and aggressively identify revenue growth opportunities for the EMEA region

Delta Air Lines’ hiring accelerated from 101 job postings in January 2021 to 330 in April 2021. The company’s seasonal ready reserve job postings accounted for around 25% of total job postings in March and April 2021 as the airline prepares to ramp up operations.

Ramping up hires with seasonal ready reserves hints at Delta Air Lines‘ preparedness to alleviate the high demand for travel. The company’s seasonal ready reserve job postings are for customer service agents, ticket/gate agents, cargo service agents, baggage handlers, and ramp operators, which indicates that Delta Air Lines expects more consumer demand in summer 2021 with an improved vaccination drive. The company’s recent hiring trend also suggests that the airline is focusing on its cargo arm and expansion in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The Delta Cargo team is looking to innovative and aggressively identify revenue growth opportunities for the EMEA region. The company is building joint venture partnerships with companies such as Air France-KLM group, Alitalia and Virgin Atlantic to maximize cargo profitability throughout EMEA.

The company is also optimizing its internal logistics to reduce transportation costs around tech operations, in-flight services and cargo. Delta covers import and export for the US and 60 other countries and looks to comply with the overall corporate trade compliance program.

Delta listed and closed jobs at a brisk pace in March and April 2021, with one such example being the job role for general manager – crew resources (flight operations analysis and performance), which was closed within seven days of posting, indicating that the company is no longer accepting applications.

Key jobs include general manager, hospitality and service performance support; SkyMiles cobrand strategy, portfolio management; managing director, health analytics and innovation; and brand experience co-op Fall 2021; director, international HR; general manager, general manager, DLCC; trade compliance; portfolio management, and partnership strategy; and general manager, EMEA cargo sales, Amsterdam.

You may also like