Hiring surges at Delta Air Lines with focus on seasonal ready reserves

Delta Air Lines’ hiring accelerated from 101 job postings in January 2021 to 330 in April 2021. The company’s seasonal ready reserve job postings accounted for around 25% of total job postings in March and April 2021 as the airline prepares to ramp up operations.

Ramping up hires with seasonal ready reserves hints at Delta Air Lines‘ preparedness to alleviate the high demand for travel. The company’s seasonal ready reserve job postings are for customer service agents, ticket/gate agents, cargo service agents, baggage handlers, and ramp operators, which indicates that Delta Air Lines expects more consumer demand in summer 2021 with an improved vaccination drive. The company’s recent hiring trend also suggests that the airline is focusing on its cargo arm and expansion in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The Delta Cargo team is looking to innovative and aggressively identify revenue growth opportunities for the EMEA region. The company is building joint venture partnerships with companies such as Air France-KLM group, Alitalia and Virgin Atlantic to maximize cargo profitability throughout EMEA.

The company is also optimizing its internal logistics to reduce transportation costs around tech operations, in-flight services and cargo. Delta covers import and export for the US and 60 other countries and looks to comply with the overall corporate trade compliance program.

Delta listed and closed jobs at a brisk pace in March and April 2021, with one such example being the job role for general manager – crew resources (flight operations analysis and performance), which was closed within seven days of posting, indicating that the company is no longer accepting applications.

Key jobs include general manager, hospitality and service performance support; SkyMiles cobrand strategy, portfolio management; managing director, health analytics and innovation; and brand experience co-op Fall 2021; director, international HR; general manager, general manager, DLCC; trade compliance; portfolio management, and partnership strategy; and general manager, EMEA cargo sales, Amsterdam.