CDC gives Guam worst travel ranking

23 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Guam Governor on CDC worst travel ranking
Going from a travel risk rating of moderate to high due to COVID-19 in just a month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now changed the travel ranking for Guam to very high – the worst level of ranking.

  1. Guam had just east pos-travel restrictions two days ago in order to get tourism reopened.
  2. Governor of Guam had just announced social gatherings for up to 100 people were allowed.
  3. Recent COVID-19 clusters have been identified, raising the case numbers and causing the CDC to give Guam the worst travel ranking possible.

Just 2 days ago on May 15, Guam had eased its post-travel restrictions to reopen tourism. A “very high” or level 4 rating from the CDC means “travelers should avoid all travel to Guam.”

Guam had 100 new COVID-19 cases over the past 28 days and recently recorded 3 COVID-19-related deaths in 3 days. The 3 who died had not been vaccinated.

Guam Governor Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday said this change in Guam’s travel risk rating “should not be viewed as a setback” in the island’s recovery and for tourism but a reminder that it must keep the basic COVID-19 mitigation measures in place.

The Governor waived post-travel government quarantine for fully-vaccinated travelers and those who came from zero to few COVID-19 cases, as well as allowed social gatherings for up to 100 people because of recent strides in Guam’s efforts.

But the CDC downgraded Guam’s ranking once again, just 2 weeks after changing it from “moderate” to “high.” The prior change was a result of recent clusters identified. “We know all too well how a single positive case can multiply into a cluster and the adverse effects on families, schools, and businesses. Please do your part to protect one another, and keep Guam safe,” she said.

