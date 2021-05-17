Auto Draft

Airbus Corporate Jets wins order for the ACJ319neo

by Harry Johnson
With the ability to fly eight passengers 6,750 nm/12,500 km or 15 hours, the ACJ319neo will bring much of the world within nonstop range.

  • Undisclosed customer places order for ACJ319neo aircraft
  • The ACJ319neo will be equipped with CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines
  • 12 ACJ320neo Family customers have now placed a total of 16 orders including six ACJ319neo

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has won an additional ACJ319neo order with an undisclosed customer, highlighting the market appeal for this aircraft that offers a unique flying experience with its spacious cabin and intercontinental range. The ACJ319neo will be equipped with CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines. 

12 ACJ320neo Family customers have now placed a total of 16 orders including six ACJ319neo. 

“We are delighted to win another order for the ACJ319neo. Customers will enjoy travelling in the spacious cabin whilst flying intercontinental routes. The ACJ319neo has a robust reliability. Customers will as well benefit from a higher passenger capacity with exceptional comfort and similar operating costs to traditional business jets because of more cost-efficient maintenance, training, and better value,” said Benoit Defforge, Airbus Corporate Jets President.

With the ability to fly eight passengers 6,750 nm/12,500 km or 15 hours, the ACJ319neo will bring much of the world within nonstop range. Deliveries of the ACJ319neo started in 2019 and three are already in operation with three customers.

The ACJ319neo is part of the ACJ320neo Family, featuring the most spacious cabins of any business jet, while being similar in size to competing large-cabin aircraft. The ACJ320neo Family also delivers similar operating costs thanks to its lower maintenance and training overheads – part of its airliner heritage – deliver a similar total cost when combined with fuel and navigation and landing charges and as a direct consequence, it also has a much more favorable CO2 footprint. 

Over 13,000 Airbus aircraft have been delivered worldwide, supported by a globe-spanning network of spares and training centers, giving corporate jet customers unmatched support in the field. Airbus corporate jet customers also benefit from services tailored to their particular needs, such as the “one call handles all” corporate jet customer care center (C4you), customized maintenance programs and the ACJ Service Centre Network. 

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) offers the most modern and comprehensive corporate jet family in the world, giving customers the greatest choice of unique, customizable and spacious cabins, allowing them to select the comfort they want in the size they need – offering them a unique flying experience.

More than 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica, highlighting their versatility in challenging environments.

