NH Hotels announces upcoming Middle East debut

Trusted mid and upscale hotel brand, NH Hotels, is to debut in the Middle East region later this year with the launch of NH Dubai The Palm. Currently in the final stages of development, the new-build 533-key property will open its doors in December.

Located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, a global landmark, NH Dubai The Palm will be part of Seven Hotel & Apartments , a mixed-use development consisting of a hospitality tower and a residential tower. The hotel will be easily accessible on The Palm’s main trunk, adjacent to the largest mall on The Palm and close to the Palm Fountain at The Pointe, which launched recently as the world’s largest fountain. Dubai’s other key tourist attractions including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina are all within easy reach.

The new 14-storey property will offer 227 hotel guest rooms and suites, in addition to 306 serviced apartments.

NH Dubai The Palm is owned by luxury real estate and hospitality developer Seven Tides, with a portfolio including Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate.

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO Minor Hotels, commented, “We are thrilled to be bringing NH Hotels to the Middle East and launching in Dubai is a great fit for the brand. The hotel will perfectly complement the existing portfolio of hotels Minor operates within the city, alongside Anantara, Avani and Oaks, widening the offering available for our guests. We look forward to bringing this exciting new hotel to the market working alongside our partners Seven Tides.”

Abdulla bin Sulayem, CEO of Seven Tides, also commented, “We have built a close working relationship with Minor over the past eight years, initially with the launch of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort in 2013. Being a mid to upscale brand, NH will complement the Anantara and provide cross-marketing opportunities along with the five-star Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, another Seven Tides property that is under Minor management.”

NH Dubai The Palm will be the first of the brand to launch in the Middle East and will join an existing portfolio of over 240 NH Hotels properties, which are known for their quality of services and facilities. NH Hotels can be found in the best city locations across Europe, in South and Central America and in the Caribbean, effortlessly connecting guests with key corporate and leisure destinations.