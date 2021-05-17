Auto Draft

American Hotel and Lodging welcomes new CDC mask guidelines

19 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Recent CDC mask guidelines for vaccinated Americans lifting certain face-covering restrictions was welcome news by American Hotel and Lodging Association who says this should help speed up a much-needed recovery.

  1. AHLA’s Safe Stay guidelines will relax mask requirements for guests who are fully vaccinated.
  2. They are not asking hotels to require proof of vaccination status but asks that all guests respect and honor revised guidelines.
  3. Unvaccinated guests should wear face-coverings at all times and practice physical distancing. 

The following is a statement from Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, on updated face-covering and physical distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Like all Americans, we are excited for a return to normal life, which includes travel. … As an industry, our primary concerns have always been guest and worker safety. Hotels rose to the challenge of the public health crisis through Safe Stay, an industry-wide health and safety initiative established in cooperation with AHLA. Throughout the pandemic our Safe Stay guidelines continued to evolve to align with the current environment and CDC guidelines, and the same will be true as we work to reopen.

“In light of the recent CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, our Safe Stay guidelines will relax mask requirements for guests who are fully vaccinated. At this time, we are not asking hotels to require proof of vaccination status, but we do ask that all guests and workers, vaccinated or not, respect and honor these revised guidelines. Unvaccinated guests should wear face-coverings at all times and practice physical distancing.  

