Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the Global Stage at ATM 2021

Opening session of the high-level summit highlights the critical role that travel and tourism plays in long term sustainable economic recovery of the Middle East

Panellists call for unity from countries across the world to work together to overcome the pandemic

Other topics discussed on the opening day of ATM 2021 include opportunities from return of mass tourism, the revival of Chinese outbound tourism and the use of technology in a new reality for travel and tourism

The 28th edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the region’s largest travel and tourism showcase, returned to Dubai in-person to shine the spotlight on Tourism For a Brighter Future during the opening session at ATM’s Global Stage.

With 2021 ushering in a new dawn for travel and tourism, leading industry figureheads from around the world kicked off the discussion on the ATM Global Stage as they explored factors delivering the sector’s fast-paced recovery. Vaccinations, market segmentation and innovations in tech, travel corridors, marketing and product diversification were all highlighted as drivers for significant recovery by 2023.

Addressing the audience, His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), said: “To see true recovery in travel and tourism, countries need to accept that COVID-19 exists and that we need to learn to live the new COVID-19 normal.

“Since the beginning, Dubai has shown remarkable resilience in dealing with the pandemic. Taking decisive action at the right time, using all the data available to us as a smart city to make decisions, and opening the economy sector by sector, with the right precautions being taken at each stage, has enabled the gradual recovery of the travel and tourism industry and allowed the city to open its borders to both domestic and international travel.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases stabilizing, due to high vaccination rates and some of the highest testing rates in the world, we can expect to see further easing of restrictions in Dubai in the near future,” he added.

Other notable speakers on the panel were Dr Taleb Rifai, Chairman ITIC & Former Secretary General United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO); Scott Livermore, Chief Economist of Oxford Economics Middle East, Dubai; and Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director, Maldives Tourism Board.

Elsewhere on the agenda on the ATM Global Stage, tourism ministers and key industry stakeholders from the Gulf and Southern Europe convened during the Tourism Beyond COVID Recovery session to discuss the vast opportunities for travel, tourism and hospitality presented by the potential return of mass leisure tourism, medical and educational travel, business events and beyond that, cross-cultural exchange and collaboration.