Eurowings resumes flights to Stuttgart from Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport’s boost with Eurowings’ reconnection

Eurowings will resume services using its fleet of 150-seat A319s

Service resumption significantly boosts connections to Western Europe once again

Budapest Airport has reopened connections with one of Germany’s largest cities today, welcoming the return of Eurowings’ link to Stuttgart. Initially operating a twice-weekly service in May (Mondays and Fridays), the German low-cost carrier has already confirmed the 756-km sector will see a frequency increase to four-times weekly in June, adding Thursdays and Sundays to the schedule.

Using its fleet of 150-seat A319s, Eurowings will resume services to one of Budapest’s consistent largest country markets served, significantly boosting connections to Western Europe once again.

Recognising the importance for the Hungarian gateway, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “Stuttgart is well-known as a manufacturing hub and the return of Eurowings’ flights will prove an essential uplift to the redevelopment of a route network with a proven strong market. Our customers have demonstrated pent-up demand for vital links such as Stuttgart, and Eurowings’ commitment to these services is hugely encouraging for those passengers keen to start travelling again.”