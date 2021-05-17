Auto Draft

STARLUX Airlines launches flights from Taipei to Ho Chi Minh City

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The luxury boutique airline is committed to breaking rigid traditional models and provide intimate and innovative services.

  • K.W Chang – a certified pilot and former chairman of EVA Airways – established STARLUX in May 2018
  • On January 23 last year, STARLUX launched its inaugural flights from Taoyuan to Macau, Da Nang and Penang
  • STARLUX has devoted itself to exceeding passenger expectations in every aspect of its services

Time to get to know a new face at Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh Airport. Despite the continuing pandemic, the startup airline from Taiwan, STARLUX Airlines, launched its brand-new route between Taipei and Ho Chi Minh City, operating three round-trip flights a week.

Out of his passion for aviation, founder K.W Chang – a certified pilot and former chairman of EVA Airways – established STARLUX in May 2018. The luxury boutique airline is committed to breaking rigid traditional models and provide intimate and innovative services.

On January 23 last year, STARLUX launched its inaugural flights from Taoyuan to three destinations — Macau, Da Nang and Penang. With its hub at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, STARLUX Airlines will initially fly routes in Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia, gradually developing its trans-oceanic routes to North America. It is now operating Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo and Osaka routes. STARLUX is introducing all 13 of a new generation of passenger aircraft — the A321neo — and four are already in place. The company plans to introduce another eight A330-900, ten A350-900s and eight A350-1000s.

STARLUX has devoted itself to exceeding passenger expectations in every aspect of its services. Seats in its A321neo business class transform into an 82-inch fully flat bed. Passengers sitting in economy class can enjoy their own personal entertainment system — the first on narrow-body aircraft in Taiwan.

