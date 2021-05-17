Israel Delegation at Arabian Travel Market may get stranded in Dubai

The threat of a Civil War in Israel, and hostilities between Israel and Palestine is now reflecting big hopes at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai to increase tourism cooperation between those countries.

United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and flydubai have canceled flights to Tel Aviv, joining American and European airlines in avoiding Israel due to escalating hostilities there. Israel stand at the Arabian Travel Market was reduced to a very small shelf space The current situation signals uncertainty for the Israel and Palestine Travel and Tourim Market

Airlines in the UAE, which established diplomatic relations with Israel last year, have only in the past few months launched regular services to Israel.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad has suspended all passenger and cargo services to Tel Aviv from Sunday, it said on its website, citing the conflict.

“Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers,” it said.

Flydubai has also cancelled flights from Dubai on Sunday, its website shows, though two flights operated on Saturday. Other flights are scheduled for next week, according to its website.

The airline has recently operated fewer than its scheduled four daily flights, citing a drop in demand.