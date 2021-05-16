Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Farewell to New England PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria

13 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Farewell to New England PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria
New England PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

It was announced today that New England PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria has passed away.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Shiv had been involved with the New England PATA chapter since it was formed 42 years ago in 1979.
  2. The awards bestowed upon Shiv have been well deserved and numerous, spanning decades of hard work and commitment to the NE PATA Chapter.
  3. He lost his battle with illness yesterday, Friday, May 14, 2021.

Here is the message sent to NE PATA members and friends from the New England (NE) Chapter.

It is with profound grief that I write to inform you that our beloved NE PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria lost his battle with his illness on May 14, 2021.

Shiv has been a pillar of NE PATA since the formation of the chapter in 1979. He was recognized by the world of PATA beyond NE PATA because of support of all that PATA stood for and his desire to do good for your chapter, and thus, for you. It is because of Shiv’s passion for our Chapter, you, and Board Members that our Chapter has endured through many years.

During his tenure with PATA, Shiv’s many awards included:

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like