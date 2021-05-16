Farewell to New England PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria

It was announced today that New England PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria has passed away.

Shiv had been involved with the New England PATA chapter since it was formed 42 years ago in 1979. The awards bestowed upon Shiv have been well deserved and numerous, spanning decades of hard work and commitment to the NE PATA Chapter. He lost his battle with illness yesterday, Friday, May 14, 2021.

Here is the message sent to NE PATA members and friends from the New England (NE) Chapter.

It is with profound grief that I write to inform you that our beloved NE PATA Chairman Shiv Kapuria lost his battle with his illness on May 14, 2021.

Shiv has been a pillar of NE PATA since the formation of the chapter in 1979. He was recognized by the world of PATA beyond NE PATA because of support of all that PATA stood for and his desire to do good for your chapter, and thus, for you. It is because of Shiv’s passion for our Chapter, you, and Board Members that our Chapter has endured through many years.

During his tenure with PATA, Shiv’s many awards included: