Here is why you should go gorilla trekking now

51 mins ago
by editor
Gorilla trekking in Bwindi
Gorilla Trekking is one of the best wildlife experiences in the whole world.

  1. Prospective travelers are planning trips to Uganda, the best destination to encounter the thrilling mountain gorillas in the wild.
  2. Rare mountain gorillas are found in two separate destinations – Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda and the Virunga Mountains also in Uganda as well as Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
  3. The chance to see mountain gorillas is close to 98 percent in any of the two gorilla national parks.

Watching the great apes in their natural habitat tops many travelers’ aspirations. When Bwindi Impenetrable National Park was rated as one of the top five hiking destinations in the whole world by CNN in 2019, many thought it was hype. But in a country gifted by nature, gorilla trekking is simply a tip of the iceberg.

With tourism awakening in Africa, more prospective travelers are planning their trips to Uganda, the best destination to encounter the thrilling mountain gorillas in the wild. With Uganda airlines resuming business, it is very easy to travel to Uganda, a country that is blooming with lots of amazing things to see and do.

If you have not yet considered planning a holiday to see the mountain gorillas, here is why you should get started with planning for your next gorilla safari.

