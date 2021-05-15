Auto Draft

To mask or not to mask? A question that begs more questions

32 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Because of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the wearing of facial masks, many places are changing their policies for their guests.

  1. The CDC announced that fully-vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors.
  2. This gives rise to the question – to mask or not to mask, but the answer depends on who you ask.
  3. These unanswered questions are sure to give rise to potentially-charged future scenarios that will plaster the pages of social media.

On Thursday, the CDC announced that fully-vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors (with some exceptions). This statement has created a myriad of new policies for private companies.

To mask or not to mask is the question of the day, but the answer depends on who you ask. It also begs the question, if facial coverings are not required of fully vaccinated customers, does that mean it is safe to assume that anyone seen walking around without a mask has been fully vaccinated? Or are we going to have to carry around vaccination cards to prove our vaccination status?

These unanswered questions are sure to give rise to potentially-charged future scenarios that will plaster the pages of social media. Until then, let’s take a look at how mask policies have changed in the past couple of days.

We start with Trader Joes, because it seems to answer the question – if not wearing a mask is safe for fully-vaccinated people, and assuming its employees are fully vaccinated, why are they being required to wear masks?

This circle of questions will without a doubt show the astuteness of the CDC’s guidelines in due time. For now, here’s a brief rundown on some of the more popular everyday hot spots and popular visitor destinations as their new mask policies have been announced.

