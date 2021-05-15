Auto Draft

Great challenge for Italy: The new Colosseum

2 hours ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

One of the most popular tourist sites in Italy, the Colosseum, will be made new again and will be ready in 2023.

  1. This will be the most ambitious and contested challenge of the Italy Minister of Cultural Heritage.
  2. The project is focused on the conservation and protection of archaeological structures by recovering the original image of the Colosseum and also restoring its nature as a complex scenic machine.
  3. The platform was placed at the level it had been at the time of the Flavians and takes both form and functions from the original plan.

The symbolic monument of Italy known as the Colosseum will get a new wooden floor with a super technological and green soul along with a system of panels with a carbon fiber core that moves and rotates like a sort of super sophisticated brie soleil that will guarantee both the view of the basement and its ventilation. This is how the new Colosseum arena will be in 2023, the most ambitious and contested challenge of the Italy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Dario Franceschini.

It will be “an extremely light and completely reversible structure” assured the designers of Milan Ingegneria, the Venetian company that won, together with other specialists, the tender launched by Invitalia for the construction of the project, financed since 2015 with 18.5 million euros.

“An ambitious project that will help the conservation and protection of archaeological structures by recovering the original image of the Colosseum and also restoring its nature as a complex scenic machine,” defined the minister who has taken this idea to heart since 2014 by relaunching the input of archaeologist Daniele Manacorda and then carrying it forward despite the criticisms and controversies that have come from many insiders.

And that today returns to the possibility of exploiting the rediscovered arena also for “high-profile” events and cultural or entertainment initiatives of international caliber. “I know that there will be controversy,” the minister admits, but “the Colosseum is our symbolic monument; it is right that we discuss it. But it is a great challenge for Italy.”

