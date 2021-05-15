Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Russia resumes passenger flights to five more countries

48 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Russia resumes passenger flights to five more countries
Russia resumes passenger flights to five more countries
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Russia resumes flights to Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Flights from Moscow to Reykjavik, Iceland and from Moscow to Valletta, Malta will be operating twice a week
  • flights from Moscow to Cancun, Mexico, Lisbon, Portugal and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be operating three times a week
  • Flights from Grozny, Russia and Makhachkala, Russia to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be operating once a week

Russian operational headquarters for combating the spread of COVID-19 announced that Russia will resume air service with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia on May 25.

Flights from Moscow to Reykjavik, Iceland and from Moscow to Valletta, Malta will be operating twice a week, and flights from Moscow to Cancun, Mexico, Lisbon, Portugal and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – three times a week.

In addition, flights from Grozny, Russia and Makhachkala, Russia to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be operating once a week.

Also, from May 25, passenger flights to foreign countries will be resumed from the international airports of Omsk, Syktyvkar, Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk and Ulan-Ude.

An increase of the number of regular flights from Russian Federation to South Korea, Finland, Japan was also announced.

You may also like