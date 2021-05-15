Russia resumes passenger flights to five more countries

Russian operational headquarters for combating the spread of COVID-19 announced that Russia will resume air service with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia on May 25.

Flights from Moscow to Reykjavik, Iceland and from Moscow to Valletta, Malta will be operating twice a week, and flights from Moscow to Cancun, Mexico, Lisbon, Portugal and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – three times a week.

In addition, flights from Grozny, Russia and Makhachkala, Russia to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be operating once a week.

Also, from May 25, passenger flights to foreign countries will be resumed from the international airports of Omsk, Syktyvkar, Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk and Ulan-Ude.

An increase of the number of regular flights from Russian Federation to South Korea, Finland, Japan was also announced.