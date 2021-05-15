The Napa Valley Wine Train reopens on May 17

The Napa Valley Wine Train announces that it will welcome back passengers beginning Monday

The Napa Valley Wine Train, an engaging and memorable experience that echoes the glory days of train travel, is pleased to announce that it will welcome back passengers beginning Monday, May 17. One of the few active historic passenger railroads in the U.S., the iconic wine country experience will celebrate its reopening by offering complimentary tickets to local healthcare workers to thank them for their services. The Napa Valley Wine Train also partnered with OLE Health to host a temporary vaccination clinic at their train station since mid-April to support local efforts in vaccinating the community.

“We are prouder than ever to be part of the Napa Valley community after witnessing its resilience throughout the pandemic and want to express our gratitude to our local healthcare heroes,” said Steven Lampkin, area director for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “We are thrilled to bring back our one-of-a-kind experiences for locals and visitors and have implemented numerous safety measures to give passengers peace of mind while enjoying the Wine Train’s world-class dining and picturesque setting.”

The Napa Valley Wine Train plans to relaunch with one of its most celebrated excursions, the Legacy Tour. The Legacy Tour begins with a tasting of sparkling wine, followed by a three-hour rail tour of the famed Napa Valley, a four-course gourmet meal curated by the Wine Train’s expert culinary team, a stop at the Napa Valley sign for a photo opportunity and exclusive tastings and tours at Charles Krug and V. Sattui. The wine train’s full line up of journeys including the Gourmet Express, Vista Dome, Grgich Hills Winery Tour and the Murder Mystery Tour are slated to begin welcoming guests in mid-June. Each excursion lets passengers enjoy memorable sights of Napa Valley’s many famed vineyards and wineries, fine dining service and delicious multi-course meals while relaxing aboard the exquisitely restored antique train.

The Napa Valley Wine Train has created a safe and sanitary environment with new safety measures in place for team members and passengers. Traditional rail seating has been paused, and tables are now six feet apart with built-in partitions separating each pod. Additionally, all passengers and staff must wear a mask to board the train, guests are asked to wear masks during their journey except when they are eating or drinking.