Arabian Travel Market 2021 opens in-person tomorrow in Dubai

ATM 2021 first major in-person international travel event since outbreak of pandemic

62 countries represented on exhibition floor, 67 conference sessions & 145 local, regional & international speakers

Middle East tourism professionals optimistic about rapid recovery of industry

Local, regional and international travel and tourism professionals will converge on the Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow (Sunday 16 May) for the opening of the Arabian Travel Market 2021 (ATM) the first major in-person international travel event since the outbreak of the pandemic.

One of the highlights of the first day will be the Tourism for a Brighter Future opening session taking place at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm GST. Moderated by Becky Anderson, Managing Editor, CNN Abu Dhabi & Anchor, speakers include HE Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM); Dr Taleb Rifai, Chairman ITIC & Former Secretary General United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO); Scott Livermore, Chief Economist of Oxford Economics Middle East, Dubai and Mr. Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director, Maldives Tourism Board.

Later in the afternoon, the Tourism Beyond COVID Recovery session will take place, at 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm GST, and will include key speakers such as Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises for the UAE; H.E. Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Another key event taking place on the first day is the China Tourism Forum to be held from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm GST and will highlight the latest trends of outbound travel from China as well as the best way of meeting such demand. It will feature respected panelists representing both DMOs and Chinese outbound travel trade including H.E. Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, Dr Taleb Rifai, Chairman ITIC & Former Secretary General United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Dr Adam Wu, CEO, CBN Travel & MICE and World Travel Online, Sumathi Ramanathan, Vice President – Market Strategy & Sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, Helen Shapovalova, Founder, Pan Ukraine, Alma Au Yeung Corporate Director – Strategic Projects and Partnerships, Emaar and Mr. Wang, Founder and MD, High Way Travel & Tourism LLC.

“This year more than any other, we, along with our partners and sponsors, have worked together closely, to enable an inspirational in-person event, that will set the tone for the Middle East travel and tourism industry for the rest of this year,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

“We will be looking to capitalize on the latest trends and opportunities, as well as meeting challenges head-on with innovative solutions – with governments, trade associations, industry professionals and influencers, all working in unison,” she added.