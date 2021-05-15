Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

World Health Organization alarm: COVID will be more deadly

8 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
World Health Organization alarm: COVID will be more deadly
World Health Organization alarm
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a bleak warning today about the COVID coronavirus as it and its variants tromps its way into year two.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Despite vaccinations taking place around the globe, the World Health Organization is predicting year 2 of COVID to be worse than year one.
  2. The WHO is going so far as to say this year will be even more deadly.
  3. Although new guidance from the CDC says masks not needed for fully vaccinated, many say it’s premature to make that announcement.

Said the WHO Director-General, “We’re on track for the second year of this pandemic to be far more deadly than the first.”

In Japan, a coronavirus state of emergency took in another 3 regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics. Tokyo and other areas are already under emergency orders until the end of May, with Hiroshima, Okayama, and northern Hokkaido, which will host the Olympic marathon, now joining them.

Japan is currently battling its fourth wave of the coronavirus which is putting a huge strain on its medical system. A petition has been submitted with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be cancelled.

In Taiwan, entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs, karaoke lounges, internet cafes, saunas, tea houses, hostess clubs, and dance clubs, as well as sports centers, and libraries in Taipei have been closed down after a wave of COVID infections erupted that began among a group of pilots.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like