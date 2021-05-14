Auto Draft

Italy re-opens to US travelers arriving on Delta Air Lines’ COVID-tested flights

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Italy is the fourth European destination Delta will offer to leisure flyers this summer following Iceland, Greece, and brand-new service to Dubrovnik, Croatia.

  • Italian government lifting entry restrictions enabling US tourists to visit Italy for the first time in over a year
  • All customers are required to complete mandatory testing, both before departure and on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status

Delta Air Lines’ COVID-tested flights between the U.S. and Italy will open to all customers effective May 16, following the Italian government lifting entry restrictions enabling American leisure travelers to visit the country for the first time in more than a year.

“Delta was the first U.S. airline to launch quarantine-free service to Italy, and our COVID-tested flights have proved a viable means to restart international travel safely,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta’s E.V.P and President – International. “It is encouraging that the Italian government has taken this step forward to reopen the country to leisure travelers from the U.S. on our dedicated protocol flights and further supporting economic recovery from the global pandemic.”

Customers currently have several choices of nonstop COVID-tested services to Italy, including:

  • Five-times-a-week between Atlanta and Rome, increasing to daily May 26
  • Daily service between New York-JFK and Milan
  • Three-times-a-week from JFK to Rome, increasing to daily July 1

Additionally, Delta will launch three more nonstop routes this summer: New York-JFK to Venice beginning July 2, as well as Atlanta to Venice and Boston to Rome beginning Aug. 5 – making Delta the largest carrier between the U.S. and Italy. All Delta flights to Italy are operated in conjunction with partner Alitalia.

Existing service to Rome and Milan will continue to be operated by the 293-seat Airbus A330-300, while the additional routes will be operated by the 226-seat Boeing 767-300. 

To fly on Delta’s COVID-tested flights from the U.S. to Italy, all customers are required to complete mandatory testing, both before departure and on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status. After receiving a negative test, customers will not need to quarantine in Italy and can resume their travels.

Italy is the fourth European destination Delta will offer to leisure flyers this summer following Iceland and Greece (effective May 28), which customers can reach from multiple gateways across the U.S. Delta is also launching brand-new service to Dubrovnik, Croatia from New York-JFK beginning July 2.

