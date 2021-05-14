Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Barbados Tourism looking for new CEO

5 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Barbados Tourism looking for new CEO
Barbados Tourism looking for new CEO as Interim CEO Petra Roach plans departure
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. is looking for a new CEO to provide strategic leadership, advice, and direction to the Barbados Tourism sector.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Running par for the course of 2020 with its many changes in the travel and tourism industry, Barbados Tourism is on the lookout for a new CEO.
  2. The current interim CEO is leaving to take on a new responsibility with the Grenada Tourism Authority.
  3. Applications are being accepted through May 27, 2021.

The current Interim CEO, Petra Roach, is leaving to head to Grenada to take up a new opportunity with the Grenada Tourism Authority.

The year 2020 saw the global tourism industry experience change at rapid and unprecedented levels, creating major challenges for the industry but also resulting in new growth opportunities for premier destinations. The new CEO will develop appropriate strategies for the effective management of the marketing function for Barbados to maximize the contribution of tourism to national economic and social goals.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. mandate includes designing and implementing marketing strategies for the effective promotion of the tourism industry thereby making a major contribution to economic development and enhancing employment opportunities. Against this background, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. is working with Profiles Caribbean Inc. to seek out a commercially focused and transformational business leader in the capacity of CEO, to ensure that Barbados is best positioned to thrive in this new tourism market space. 

The Role of CEO

The CEO will report directly to the Board of Directors, providing strategic leadership, advice and direction to the Barbados tourism sector. The CEO will develop appropriate strategies for the effective management of the marketing function for Barbados to maximize the contribution of tourism to national economic and social goals.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like