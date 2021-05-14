Barbados Tourism looking for new CEO

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. is looking for a new CEO to provide strategic leadership, advice, and direction to the Barbados Tourism sector.

Running par for the course of 2020 with its many changes in the travel and tourism industry, Barbados Tourism is on the lookout for a new CEO. The current interim CEO is leaving to take on a new responsibility with the Grenada Tourism Authority. Applications are being accepted through May 27, 2021.

The current Interim CEO, Petra Roach, is leaving to head to Grenada to take up a new opportunity with the Grenada Tourism Authority.

The year 2020 saw the global tourism industry experience change at rapid and unprecedented levels, creating major challenges for the industry but also resulting in new growth opportunities for premier destinations. The new CEO will develop appropriate strategies for the effective management of the marketing function for Barbados to maximize the contribution of tourism to national economic and social goals.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. mandate includes designing and implementing marketing strategies for the effective promotion of the tourism industry thereby making a major contribution to economic development and enhancing employment opportunities. Against this background, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. is working with Profiles Caribbean Inc. to seek out a commercially focused and transformational business leader in the capacity of CEO, to ensure that Barbados is best positioned to thrive in this new tourism market space.

The Role of CEO

The CEO will report directly to the Board of Directors, providing strategic leadership, advice and direction to the Barbados tourism sector.