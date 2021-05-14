Jamaica Tourism officials tour Alpha Campus redevelopment project

Jamaica tourism officials toured the Alpha Music Museum yesterday, which forms part of the Alpha campus redevelopment project at the organization’s South Camp Road campus.

Officials toured the facility yesterday, May 13, 2021, to examine the progress being made on the project. The Tourism Enhancement Fund has contributed $100 million to the redevelopment project. Museum Designer Sara Shabaka explained plans to provide an improved visitor experience at the Alpha Music Museum.

In the main photo, Jamaica Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith (2nd right) and Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Tourism, David Dobson (left) try their hands at the keyboards, as they examined the musical instruments at the Alpha Music Museum.

Sharing in the moment are Executive Director, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace (right), and Charles Arumaiselvam, Development Officer at Alpha. The Jamaica tourism officials toured the facility yesterday (May 13) to examine the progress being made on the project, which is near completion. The TEF has contributed $100 million to the redevelopment project.

Tourism officials listen keenly to Museum Designer, Sara Shabaka (right), as she explains plans to provide an improved visitor experience at the Alpha Music Museum.

Also pictured are (from L to R), Acting Executive Director, Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Stephen Edwards; Executive Director, Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith and Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Tourism, David Dobson.