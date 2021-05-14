Canadian Owners and Pilots Association bridges gap between traditional and remote aviation

COPA introduces new membership options to include the growing drone community

Drones are profoundly changing the world of aviation, and as this new technology evolves, so too will its role in society

The remotely piloted aircraft are transforming Canadian businesses

The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA) – the largest aviation association in Canada – introduces new membership options to include the growing drone community.

Drones are profoundly changing the world of aviation, and as this new technology evolves, so too will its role in society. The remotely piloted aircraft are transforming Canadian businesses, enabling new insights and capabilities in disaster management, search and rescue, infrastructure, and countless other industries.

As a trusted leader in advancing and promoting aviation safety, and as a long-recognized voice for General Aviation in Canada, COPA is uniquely positioned to represent both traditional and remote aircraft pilots. A key objective in uniting these communities together is to support COPA’s ongoing efforts for safe integration of all airspace users. Traditional and remote aircraft pilots share common interests in safety and in protecting their freedom to fly.

COPA has been involved with drones and related matters for several years. The association has contributed to the development of popular RPAS tools, including the National Research Council of Canada’s drone site selection tool and has partnered with Canada’s aviation regulator to support education awareness initiatives.

In recognizing the importance of safe integration of remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) into Canadian airspace, COPA is focusing its attention on the following areas: RPAS pilot training and certification; RPAS Traffic Management (RTM); Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Operations; RPAS airworthiness; detect and avoid; search and rescue; and the emergence of the next generation of RPAS.

“As RPAS pilots continue to carve out their place in aviation, COPA will support by providing the resources and community all pilots need to enhance their flying experience,” says Christine Gervais, COPA’s President and CEO. “This is an ideal time to embrace innovation within aviation, especially as many in traditional aviation have been affected by the impacts of COVID-19.”

“Welcoming the drone community will strengthen the aviation sector. And while fear of these new airspace users does exist, there are more benefits to finding common purpose between traditional and remote aviation. These newcomers to our skies are just getting started, and COPA will help unlock the immense potential of this maturing aviation technology.”