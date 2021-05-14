Auto Draft

Ukraine International Airlines cancels Tel Aviv flights

23 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson

The safety of passengers and crew is Ukraine International Airline’s top priority.

  • UIA flights to / from TLV: PS778 / PS1777 on May, 14 are canceled
  • Ukraine International Airlines acts in accordance with the NOTAM issued by the Israeli aviation authorities
  • In case any new information appears passengers will be informed via e-mail, mentioned during ticket booking or purchasing

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) made the following announcement today:

Ukraine International Airlines informs that in accordance with the NOTAM issued by the Israeli aviation authorities, as well as in order to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, UIA flights to / from TLV: PS778 / PS1777 on May, 14 are canceled.

Passengers are asked to closely follow the updated information on the airline’s website, as well as on the websites of Boryspil and Ben Gurion airports.

In case any new information appears passengers will be informed via e-mail, mentioned during ticket booking or purchasing.

The safety of passengers and crew is UIA’s top priority. Therefore, the decision to operate flights will be reviewed every 24 hours, taking into account the presence or absence of restrictions on flights to the TLV airport.

For tickets on actually cancelled flights  the following actions can be taken:

  • Date change for travel on UIA flights by the same route without penalty and fare difference in the original ticket within ticket validity, subject to the removal of airport restrictions.
  • Exchange ticket to Promo code with additional bonus of 25% on UIA website
  • Ticket refund

Also, we remind you that in order to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, flights from 13.05 on the route Kiev-Tel Aviv-Kiev were also canceled.

