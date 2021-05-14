Ukraine International Airlines cancels Tel Aviv flights

The safety of passengers and crew is Ukraine International Airline’s top priority.

Ukraine International Airlines informs that in accordance with the NOTAM issued by the Israeli aviation authorities, as well as in order to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, UIA flights to / from TLV: PS778 / PS1777 on May, 14 are canceled.

Passengers are asked to closely follow the updated information on the airline’s website, as well as on the websites of Boryspil and Ben Gurion airports.

The safety of passengers and crew is UIA’s top priority. Therefore, the decision to operate flights will be reviewed every 24 hours, taking into account the presence or absence of restrictions on flights to the TLV airport.

For tickets on actually cancelled flights the following actions can be taken:

Also, we remind you that in order to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, flights from 13.05 on the route Kiev-Tel Aviv-Kiev were also canceled.