Indian Association of Tour Operators now almost everywhere in the country

9 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
India tour operators set up task force to deal with COVID-19
Indian Association of Tour Operators
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

The IATO is spreading its branches out into the areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Manipur and Tripura.

  1. The association’s membership base has also grown reaching Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu.
  2. Expansion plans have long been a goal for the Executive Committee of the association.
  3. IATO’s reach is now in all most all parts of the country geographically.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) Executive Committee recently reviewed and restructured its regional and the state chapters to expand its wings and strengthen its membership base in Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu.

In continuation, IATO has further expanded its wings by appointing Co-Chairman and in-charge in various states and union territories.

Rajasthan, being the large state with a strong membership basis, was considered to have a Co-chairman and Mr. Mahendra Singh of Holidays N Vaccations, Jaipur, has been appointed as Co-Chairman of Rajasthan.

It was for a long time in the plans of IATO Executive Committee to have a Co-Chairman of Uttar Pradesh who should be based in Varanasi, keeping in view the importance of Varanasi as a big tourist attraction both for international and domestic tourists, and Mr. Bhuvanendra Vikram Singh of Prime Value Tours Pvt. Ltd. has been given this responsibility.

