Southwest Airlines launches new Hawaii flights from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix

New flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air.

Southwest announces new Las Vegas to Hawaii service

Southwest launches new Phoenix to Hawaii flights

Southwest Airlines launches new Los Angeles to Hawaii flights

Southwest Airlines today announced new services to Hawaii beginning in June 2021 for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

Alongside established Hawaii service at five other California airports, these three additional gateways with nonstop service to multiple airports in the Hawaiian Islands now give Southwest customers in 40+ cities on the mainland low-fare connecting or same-plane access to Hawaii this summer.

Customers can book flights now for travel as soon as June 6, 2021, on some routes. For some markets in California, customers can travel beginning June 8, 2021.

“We’re building on an era of affordability that Southwest initiated for Hawaii air travel. These new flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of our customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.

“We believe Southwest offers an economy product to Hawaii, which customers will find comfortable and seating with ample legroom for all, free onboard entertainment for all, flexible policies for all, and our multi-award winning warmth of Hospitality seamlessly aligns with the Aloha Spirit.”

All Southwest Hawaii service operates on 737-800 and MAX aircraft.

Las Vegas (LAS)-Hawaii Service

ALL NEW SERVICE Fly nonstop between

Las Vegas and: Frequency New service begins Honolulu, Oahu nonstop twice daily June 6, 2021 Kahului, Maui nonstop twice daily June 27, 2021 Kona, Island of Hawaii nonstop once

a day Sept. 7, 2021 Lihue, Kauai nonstop once

a day Sept. 8, 2021

On the new Las Vegas service, Watterson said: “We delivered on the second, most-asked request we’ve heard from people in Hawaii–after we answered a call to offer affordable interisland flying as part of our initial entry into Hawaii in spring 2019—by connecting Hawaii with nonstop service to Las Vegas, ‘the ninth island,’ where Southwest currently offers nearly 200 flights a day to more than 60 airports.”