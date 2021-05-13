Southwest Airlines launches new Hawaii flights from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Southwest Airlines launches new Hawaii flights from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Southwest Airlines launches new Hawaii flights from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix
Southwest Airlines launches new Hawaii flights from Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

New flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Southwest announces new Las Vegas to Hawaii service
  • Southwest launches new Phoenix to Hawaii flights
  • Southwest Airlines launches new Los Angeles to Hawaii flights

Southwest Airlines today announced new services to Hawaii beginning in June 2021 for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

Alongside established Hawaii service at five other California airports, these three additional gateways with nonstop service to multiple airports in the Hawaiian Islands now give Southwest customers in 40+ cities on the mainland low-fare connecting or same-plane access to Hawaii this summer.

Customers can book flights now for travel as soon as June 6, 2021, on some routes. For some markets in California, customers can travel beginning June 8, 2021.

“We’re building on an era of affordability that Southwest initiated for Hawaii air travel. These new flights bring Hawaii service closer to more of our customers who live near airports across the West, and make it possible to choose Southwest to fly between the Aloha State and cities as far east as Nashville, without spending an entire overnight in the air,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Vice President for Southwest Airlines.

“We believe Southwest offers an economy product to Hawaii, which customers will find comfortable and seating with ample legroom for all, free onboard entertainment for all, flexible policies for all, and our multi-award winning warmth of Hospitality seamlessly aligns with the Aloha Spirit.”

All Southwest Hawaii service operates on 737-800 and MAX aircraft.

Las Vegas (LAS)-Hawaii Service

ALL NEW SERVICE
Fly nonstop between
Las Vegas and:		FrequencyNew service begins
Honolulu, Oahunonstop twice dailyJune 6, 2021
Kahului, Mauinonstop twice dailyJune 27, 2021
Kona, Island of Hawaiinonstop once
a day		Sept. 7, 2021
Lihue, Kauainonstop once
a day		Sept. 8, 2021

On the new Las Vegas service, Watterson said: “We delivered on the second, most-asked request we’ve heard from people in Hawaii–after we answered a call to offer affordable interisland flying as part of our initial entry into Hawaii in spring 2019—by connecting Hawaii with nonstop service to Las Vegas, ‘the ninth island,’ where Southwest currently offers nearly 200 flights a day to more than 60 airports.”

Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

You may also like