The US. wants to reopen global tourism without masks and distancing

US Centers for Disease Control and Protection says people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can resume their pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart.

The United States may have just set a global trend for everyone, including the reopening of the travel and tourism industry

Americans can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

The United States is accepted as a global trend setter on many fronts, including tourism. This may be the best news since the pendemic started, but also the best news for global trave and tourism.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) has loosened its guidelines on masking against COVID-19, paving the way for a full reopening of society.

According to CDC’s announcement today, Americans who are fully vaccinated can go without masks or physical distancing in most cases, even when they are indoors or in large groups. paving the way for a full reopening of society.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

Fully vaccinated people now do not need to wear a face mask or adhere to social distancing in outdoor or indoor settings, according to the updated guidance.

There are some exceptions to the rule, however, as masks are still recommended for unvaccinated individuals, in businesses that require them, as well as hospitals and other settings.

“This is an exciting and powerful moment, it could only happen because of the work of so many who made sure we have the rapid administration of three safe and effective vaccines,” Walensky said.

Walensky added that Covid-19 is “unpredictable” and another spike in cases could force the CDC to update their guidelines once more to be stricter.

“The past year has shown us that this virus can be unpredictable, so if things get worse, there is always a chance we may need to make a change to these recommendations,” she said.

Even White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has surprised some with his suddenly more laid-back position.

Ahead of the official announcement, Fauci said in an interview with CBS News that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear masks in outdoor settings.

“If you are going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask,” Fauci said.