At Sandals Resorts a guest review is worth a thousand words

- If you’re looking for consistently good reviews on places to stay in the Caribbean, look no further than Sandals Resorts.
- Over and over again, guests readily give their resorts 5 stars and praise resort staff.
- Positive reviews often end with a promise to return to these luxurious all-inclusive resorts.
Sandals Resorts has been named the World’s Leading All-inclusive Company for 25 years in a row, and there are so many good reasons for that. The best source is guests who have already had the good fortune to experience a Sandals vacation. Read on – or listen to – what recent guests had to say about their stays at a Sandals luxury all-inclusive beach resort.
Sandals Regency La Toc
Castries – Saint Lucia
sna555 – 1 month ago on TripAdvisor
AMAZING WEEK
Stayed in the Seaview bluffs with a private Butler. 5 star service. Anything and everything you needed was immediately taken care of. Dinner reservations made, beach and all pool service. All excursions. Gem, Donovan and Owen ” the A team” were the best. the resort was top notch and food, fun and relaxing. Definitely will return.
Sandals Grande Antigua
St. Johns – Antigua and Barbuda
JodyLMas – 1 month ago on TripAdvisor
Soya Sushi!!!
The best part of Sandals Antigua was the sushi restaurant called Soy!!! Jessica and George were amazing sushi chefs! They put so much love and care into making a beautiful tasty meal for their guests! We ate at Soy three nights in a row!!! Thank you for an amazing trip and so many memorable meals!!!
Sandals Emerald Bay
Great Exuma – Bahamas
Prizzis – 1 month ago on TripAdvisor
A PARADISE GARDEN
What a beautiful setting! The garden would qualify for a botanical garden, it’s a art work. Add to this super friendly staff, great restaurants (beat pizza ever for example), two gorgeous pool areas and an endless private beach and you are close to paradise. It has its price but it’s worth it.