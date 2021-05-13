Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Belize removes use of the Belize Travel Health App prior to arrival

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Belize removes use of the Belize Travel Health App prior to arrival
Belize removes use of the Belize Travel Health App prior to arrival
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Belize still requires that travelers provide either proof of full COVID-19 immunization, a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a negative rapid test.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Belize changing protocol for travelers entering the country
  • International tourists must book at a Gold Standard hotel and present confirmation at immigration
  • Recent adjustment to Belize’s COVID-19 Prevention Regulations is outlined in Statutory Instrument No.51 of 2021

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) advises that the Government of Belize has taken a decision that travelers entering the country are no longer required to download and complete the Belize Travel Health App prior to arrival in Belize. This recent adjustment to Belize’s COVID-19 Prevention Regulations is outlined in Statutory Instrument No.51 of 2021.

Belize still requires that travelers provide either proof of full COVID-19 immunization received at least 2 weeks prior to arrival, or a negative COVID-19 PCR TEST taken within 96 hours of travel, or a negative rapid test (Rapid Antigen, Sofia, SD Biosensor, and ABBOTT) taken within 48 hours of travel. In addition, international tourists must book at a Gold Standard hotel and present confirmation at immigration.

You may also like