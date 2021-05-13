Belize removes use of the Belize Travel Health App prior to arrival

Belize changing protocol for travelers entering the country

International tourists must book at a Gold Standard hotel and present confirmation at immigration

Recent adjustment to Belize’s COVID-19 Prevention Regulations is outlined in Statutory Instrument No.51 of 2021

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) advises that the Government of Belize has taken a decision that travelers entering the country are no longer required to download and complete the Belize Travel Health App prior to arrival in Belize. This recent adjustment to Belize’s COVID-19 Prevention Regulations is outlined in Statutory Instrument No.51 of 2021.

Belize still requires that travelers provide either proof of full COVID-19 immunization received at least 2 weeks prior to arrival, or a negative COVID-19 PCR TEST taken within 96 hours of travel, or a negative rapid test (Rapid Antigen, Sofia, SD Biosensor, and ABBOTT) taken within 48 hours of travel. In addition, international tourists must book at a Gold Standard hotel and present confirmation at immigration.