St. Kitts & Nevis updates travel advisory for travelers from Brazil, India, South Africa and UK

St. Kitts & Nevis has extended the travel advisory for travelers arriving from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa as of May 4 to June 4, 2021. The travel advisory now includes India. Persons from the aforementioned destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts & Nevis at this time. Entry into the Federation will be denied. Citizens and Residents of St. Kitts & Nevis who are arriving from any of these countries must process their travel request through the online platform www.knatravelform.kn and will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, even if they have been fully vaccinated.

The decision to extend and expand the advisory is based on the advice of the Ministry of Health and enacted by the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis through the National COVID-19 Task Force in the interest of protecting its borders and the health of its citizens. The Government is extending the advisory in response to Covid-19 variants that have originated in the UK, Brazil and South Africa and the widespread rates of COVID-19 currently being experienced in India. The Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis will continue to monitor the developing situation and will provide updates accordingly.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.