SITE and Hilton enter new strategic partnership

Hilton will play an active role in the SITE community, participating in global events and integrated marketing efforts.

Strategic partnership provides Hilton with the opportunity to engage with SITE members

Hilton will host SITE Classic slated for September 8 – 11, 2021

SITE Classic is SITE Foundation’s flagship fundraiser, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars

Society of Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), the global voice of the incentive travel industry, recently launched a new strategic partnership with Hilton, a global hospitality company with more than 6,500 properties worldwide.

Hilton will play an active role in the SITE community, participating in global events and integrated marketing efforts. The company will also host SITE Classic – slated for September 8 – 11, 2021 at Hotel del Coronado, a Curio Collection by Hilton.

The strategic partnership provides Hilton with the opportunity to engage with SITE members through live and on-line events and various communication platforms.

“Hilton is excited to grow our partnership with SITE and continue our mission of listening to and expanding our audiences and offerings in innovative ways to meet the evolving industry landscape,” said Vito Curalli, executive director, international sales & industry relations, Hilton. “We look forward to bringing our expertise in the incentive travel market to a new set of sophisticated and savvy travel planners around the world.”

Aoife Delaney, CIS, CITP, Director of Marketing & Sales at The DMC Network and President, SITE, added, “Hilton is a powerful brand with a truly global reputation. With members in 90 countries around the world and a vibrant chapter network, we look forward to working with Hilton to build and bridge cultures through the transformative power of incentive travel & motivational experiences.”

Terry Manion, President, SITE Foundation said, “SITE Classic is SITE Foundation’s flagship fundraiser, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of our research, education and advocacy programs, on behalf of the incentive travel industry. Following last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, we’re back live at ‘The Del’ in September and look forward to working with Hilton to raise the bar this year to new heights.”