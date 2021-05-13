Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

SITE and Hilton enter new strategic partnership

7 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
SITE and Hilton enter new strategic partnership
SITE and Hilton enter new strategic partnership
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Hilton will play an active role in the SITE community, participating in global events and integrated marketing efforts.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Strategic partnership provides Hilton with the opportunity to engage with SITE members
  • Hilton will host SITE Classic slated for September 8 – 11, 2021
  • SITE Classic is SITE Foundation’s flagship fundraiser, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars

Society of Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE), the global voice of the incentive travel industry, recently launched a new strategic partnership with Hilton, a global hospitality company with more than 6,500 properties worldwide.

Hilton will play an active role in the SITE community, participating in global events and integrated marketing efforts. The company will also host SITE Classic – slated for September 8 – 11, 2021 at Hotel del Coronado, a Curio Collection by Hilton.

The strategic partnership provides Hilton with the opportunity to engage with SITE members through live and on-line events and various communication platforms.

“Hilton is excited to grow our partnership with SITE and continue our mission of listening to and expanding our audiences and offerings in innovative ways to meet the evolving industry landscape,” said Vito Curalli, executive director, international sales & industry relations, Hilton. “We look forward to bringing our expertise in the incentive travel market to a new set of sophisticated and savvy travel planners around the world.”

Aoife Delaney, CIS, CITP, Director of Marketing & Sales at The DMC Network and President, SITE, added, “Hilton is a powerful brand with a truly global reputation. With members in 90 countries around the world and a vibrant chapter network, we look forward to working with Hilton to build and bridge cultures through the transformative power of incentive travel & motivational experiences.”

Terry Manion, President, SITE Foundation said, “SITE Classic is SITE Foundation’s flagship fundraiser, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of our research, education and advocacy programs, on behalf of the incentive travel industry. Following last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, we’re back live at ‘The Del’ in September and look forward to working with Hilton to raise the bar this year to new heights.”

You may also like