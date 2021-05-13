Greyhound Canada ends all services in Canada

Greyhound Canada discontinues all operations in Canada due to sustained ridership declines in Ontario and Quebec.

Greyhound Canada has made the difficult decision to discontinue all operations on its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec, and will permanently close all services in Canada effective today.

This announcement has no impact on Greyhound Lines’ operations within the United States. Greyhound Lines, Inc. (USA) is a separate entity from Greyhound Canada.

Greyhound Lines, Inc. (USA) will continue to operate cross-border express services on the following routes when the border reopens:

Toronto to New York

Toronto to Buffalo

Montreal to New York

Montreal to Boston

Vancouver to Seattle

Affected Routes and Operations in Ontario and Quebec

All Ontario and Quebec routes (excluding Canada – US cross-border services) that were temporarily suspended in May 2020 will permanently end as of midnight, May 13th as follows:

Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal

Toronto-London-Windsor

Sudbury-Ottawa/Toronto

Toronto-Kitchener/Guelph/Cambridge

Toronto-Niagara Falls

Ottawa-Kingston

“We deeply regret the impact this has on our staff and our customers, as well as the communities we have had the privilege of serving for many years.

A full year without revenue has unfortunately made it impossible to continue operations. Thank you to our dedicated staff for their commitment and service, and to our customers for choosing Greyhound Canada during better times.

The company remains committed to honoring its labor agreements with employees and funding the commitments to our pension plan participants.”

Stuart Kendrick, Senior Vice President, Greyhound Canada