Travel and Tourism deal-making activity down by 34.3% in April 2021

36 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The rebound in deal activity in March brought in some cheers, but it could not be sustained for long with April again reversing the trend.

  • The travel and tourism sector is still reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Private equity, venture financing, and M&A deals decreased by 64.7%, 34.6%, and 26.2% during April
  • Deal activity decreased in key markets such as the UK, China, India, Australia, and the US

A total of 71 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity, and venture financing) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during April, which is a decline of 34.3% over 108 deals announced in March.

The travel and tourism sector is still reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the rebound in deal activity in March brought in some cheers, it could not be sustained for long with April again reversing the trend.

The announcement of private equity, venture financing, and M&A deals decreased by 64.7%, 34.6%, and 26.2% during April compared to the previous month, respectively.

Deal activity decreased in key markets such as the UK, China, India, Australia, and the US compared to the previous month, while countries such as the Netherlands and South Korea witnessed improvement in deal activity.

